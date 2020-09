Jim Wilson and his team have donned their favourite teams’ jerseys in support of a very important cause.

Jersey Day was established in honour of 13-year-old Nathan Gremmo, who lost his life in a tragic accident but gave life to others by donating his organs.

Australians are today encouraged to have a conversation about organ donation with their loved ones.

For more info about Jersey Day CLICK HERE

To register to be an organ donor CLICK HERE