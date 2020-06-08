‘That’s very regrettable’: Long Bay locals flee from tear gas used in prison riot

Residents in Sydney’s east were forced to take shelter after tear gas was used at nearby Long Bay jail.

Prison guards were responding to a riot in the exercise yard and used tear gas to control the inmates.

One inmate was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog when he refused to drop a hand made weapon.

The tear gas reportedly drifted into nearby streets, forcing locals to flee inside their homes.

NSW Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Severin told Ben Fordham it was a “serious incident” that was managed well.

“We extend our apologies to those neighbours that were affected.

“That’s very regrettable and should not happen.

“We’ve invited anybody who was affected to contact the prison… we are concerned.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News