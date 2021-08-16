‘That’s our game’: Billy Slater defends right to criticise referee decisions

Billy Slater has defended footy fans’, coaches’ and commentators’ right to criticise refereeing in response to a tirade from NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley.

At a regular briefing, Mr Annesley lashed out at “rubbish”, “out of control” commentary about certain referee calls.

Mark Levy sympathised with Mr Annesley’s frustrations with the “relentless criticism”.

“I don’t entirely agree,” Billy told Mark.

“I think we celebrate the game really well; I think we celebrate all parts of the game, the exciting parts and the decisions.

“Because [rugby league] is so popular … we need to talk about all these issues, whether it’s the referees or not.

“That’s our game.”

