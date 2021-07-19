‘That’s crazy’: ARIA award winner’s blast from the past
ARIA award winner Shane Nicholson has been treated to a flashback to the music that helped cement his sound.
Nicholson started out with a Brisbane band, Pretty Violet Stain, in the 1990s.
He told Deborah Knight he hasn’t heard the single ‘Never Come Down’ in over a decade.
“That’s crazy listening to that!”
He’s released his latest single ‘And You Will Have Your Way’ from his new album ‘Living In Colour’.
