Telstra employees make a quick bonus buck with voucher scheme
Telstra are backing the COVID vaccine rollout by offering employees $200 vouchers as a reward for getting the jab.
CEO Andy Penn told Jim Wilson the incentive is part of a suite of pro-vaccination measures the company is providing.
“We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response from employees so far.
“It’s not the only thing we’re doing … for our employees in India, we’ve actually got a vaccination centre within our building.
“We would be open to doing that in Australia, if that could be helpful as well.”
Image: Michael Dodge/Getty Images