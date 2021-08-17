Telstra employees make a quick bonus buck with voucher scheme

Telstra are backing the COVID vaccine rollout by offering employees $200 vouchers as a reward for getting the jab.

CEO Andy Penn told Jim Wilson the incentive is part of a suite of pro-vaccination measures the company is providing.

“We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response from employees so far.

“It’s not the only thing we’re doing … for our employees in India, we’ve actually got a vaccination centre within our building.

“We would be open to doing that in Australia, if that could be helpful as well.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Michael Dodge/Getty Images