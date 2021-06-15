Telstra CEO urges Australians to ‘be skeptical’ of unknown callers

Telecommunications service providers are being called upon to help stop $50 million flowing out of Aussie pockets and into scammers’.

Over 13 million scam calls are being blocked “at the source” by Telstra each month, but CEO Andy Penn told Jim Wilson there is no substitute for caution.

“It’s a real blight … every time and every day we [block] it, of course there’s another site that pops up somewhere else overseas which is doing the same stuff.

“Please people, be skeptical: unfortunately there is a lot of this stuff happening, and … we can’t block everything.”

