Telstra boss blasted over ‘insulting’ response to hundreds of Sydneysiders

4 hours ago
Alan Jones
Julian LeeserTelstra

A federal MP is appalled at Telstra’s inaction over parts of Sydney struggling with poor mobile phone service.

Within four years, Member for Berowra Julian Leeser heard 400 specific problems raised by constituents, including fire station phones failing during the summer bushfires.

He told Alan Jones he’s written to the Telstra CEO to fix the issue, but his response wasn’t good enough.

“He’s written back to me in the most insulting letter I’ve ever received.

“Rather than dealing with the issue, he sent me a series of links to online support channels.

“I can’t believe the CEO of a public company would send such a letter to my constituents.

“Telstra’s customer service is appalling, they just don’t care about these people who are paying their bills.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

