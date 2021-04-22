‘Tell them where to stick it’: Ben Fordham calls out Joe Biden’s ‘lecturing’ of Australia

Ben Fordham has called out the Biden administration’s interference in Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions targets.

A White House official has been quoted as saying, “our colleagues in Australia recognise that there’s going to have to be a shift … It’s insufficient to follow the existing trajectory.”

“When that advice turns into lecturing about how to run your country,” Ben said, “well we’re well within our right to tell them where to stick it, politely.”

“Scott Morrison is driving Australia, not Joe Biden.

“While we appreciate the backing of America, the president needs to know his place, you look after America, Joe, and leave Australians to run Australia.”

