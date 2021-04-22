2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Tell them where to stick it’: Ben Fordham calls out Joe Biden’s ‘lecturing’ of Australia

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Joe Biden
Article image for ‘Tell them where to stick it’: Ben Fordham calls out Joe Biden’s ‘lecturing’ of Australia

Ben Fordham has called out the Biden administration’s interference in Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions targets.

A White House official has been quoted as saying, “our colleagues in Australia recognise that there’s going to have to be a shift … It’s insufficient to follow the existing trajectory.”

“When that advice turns into lecturing about how to run your country,” Ben said, “well we’re well within our right to tell them where to stick it, politely.”

“Scott Morrison is driving Australia, not Joe Biden.

“While we appreciate the backing of America, the president needs to know his place, you look after America, Joe, and leave Australians to run Australia.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873