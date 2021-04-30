Telemarketer’s QR code claim sparks vehement denial from Minister

The minister responsible for the NSW government’s QR code check-in system has denied the system is compromised.

Jim Wilson shared with listeners a friend of his was recently contacted by an insurance company salesperson, who claimed they’d obtained his contact details by purchasing them from the government database.

“We know personal data was stolen through Service NSW that impacted more than 100,000 people.”

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello told Jim the QR code data is seen by no one beyond NSW Health, and could “absolutely not” have been stolen in the breach last year.

“It would be a criminal offence if anybody was to give that data to anybody else.

“100 per cent guaranteed, locked in, [it’s] going to Health.”

Mr Dominello urged any organisation still using a third-party app to switch to the Service NSW app as a matter of urgency.

However, a number of callers reported to Jim Wilson even public hospitals are using a different check-in provider, including Concord Hospital and Westmead Children’s Hospital.

Norwest Private also runs its own check-in website, as does Mater Hospital in North Sydney.

Campbelltown Hospital, meanwhile, uses Service NSW.

Listener Serge described the hospitals’ systems as a “more elaborate” version of the Service NSW app, which includes health questions.

