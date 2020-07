A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder after she allegedly slit her 10-year-old cousin’s throat.

Emergency services were called to a home in Gunnedah after the body of a 10-year-old girl was discovered on Wednesday morning.

The girl suffered a fatal knife injury to her throat and died at the scene.

Officers arrested a 14-year-old girl nearby.

She has been refused bail and will appear before a children’s court today.