2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Teen films incredible close encounter with shark near Wollongong

1 hour ago
National Nine News
See the videoSHARK

A teenager and her brother have captured a close encounter with a shark while spearfishing off the NSW South Coast. 

The footage shows the shark tracking the 16 and 13-year-olds near Bulli Point.

Surf Life Saving Illawarra posted the footage on their Facebook page.

Luanne Freeman from Surf Life Saving Illawarra was surfing nearby and heard the teens screaming.

“I had my four-year-old and my 8-year-old out on their nipper boards about 150 metres from this incident,” she said.

“For me as a parent putting my kids out in the water in that position, it’s a bit of a wake-up call and quite scary.”

Watch the footage below:

National Nine News
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873