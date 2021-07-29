Teachers union labels return to school a ‘defiance of medical advice’

The NSW government has announced Year 12 students will return to school on August 16, but the decision has not been warmly received by teachers.

While students have been given priority access to Pfizer jabs in eight LGAs, teachers have been given priority in only three.

NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos told Jim Wilson the union is “very nervous” about the return of face-to-face learning.

“There’s nothing that we would like more than to have all of our students back to our classrooms.

“[But] we’re very concerned about the health and safety of students, their teachers, their families, and indeed the whole community.

“This appears to us to be a political announcement … that defies the medical advice.”

Press PLAY below to hear the teachers’ response in full

Image: Getty