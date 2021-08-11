2GB
Taxpayers pay the bill: ABC journalist settles defamation claim with Andrew Laming

6 hours ago
Louise MilliganSam Macedone
High-profile ABC reporter Louise Milligan has agreed to pay Andrew Laming damages over an allegedly defamatory tweet.

The ABC has agreed to pay the costs on her behalf, which include $79,000 in court-ordered damages, and an estimated $50,000-plus in Dr Laming’s legal expenses.

Macedone Legal’s Sam Macedone told Ben Fordham it makes no sense that the broadcaster would offer to pay.

“It was a private tweet on her own personal account, it had nothing to do with the ABC.

“It’s just doesn’t make sense.”

Image: Getty/Sam Mooy

