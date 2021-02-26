Taxes knocked back for new approach to emissions reduction

Australia’s emissions have dropped to their lowest level in 25 years, down 19 per cent on the 2005 baseline.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor told Deborah Knight a significant reduction in electricity emissions during that period can be largely attributed to the uptake of rooftop solar.

He maintained the pandemic alone is not responsible for the positive results, and new technology, not taxes, will continue to drive emissions lower.

“We know the underlying structural trend is down.

“It is good news that cars are getting back on the road and farmers are actually restocking in agriculture – we want that to happen, absolutely, no question about that.

“But the trend is in the right direction.”

