Taronga brings the zoo to you

A trip to the zoo feels like a distant memory in these pandemic times, but Taronga Zoo is making it a reality again.

Taronga TV allows everyone to be able to watch animal antics live as well as scheduled feeding times and seal shows.

CEO of Taronga Conservation Society Cameron Kerr tells Deborah Knight bringing in Taronga TV is an important step for the zoo.

“Seeing as we can’t have the people at our two beautiful zoos, we’re taking our animals into peoples’ homes and, of course, people have got a lot of time now to look at their screens.

“A day at the zoo, you get to see only the tip of the iceberg really, and there’s so much that goes on behind the scenes.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty