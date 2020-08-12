2GB
Tangara School for Girls accused of ignoring COVID safe practices as cluster grows

10 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Tangara School for Girls

The school at the centre of a new NSW COVID-19 cluster has reportedly failed to maintain COVID-19 safe practices.

A parent of students at Tangara School for Girls has contacted Ben Fordham claiming the school has ignored health advice.

The parent said weekly choirs are still being held, compulsory mass is being attended by students and last Wednesday there was a primary school food stall run by the high schoolers.

There are currently 17 cases linked to the school.

NSW Health and NSW Police have been contacted for comment.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Full statement from NSW Health spokesperson:

“Investigation into the source and transmission of infection is ongoing and includes looking at school activities in which students participated.”

 

Image: Sydney Morning Herald/Edwina Pickles

EducationHealthNewsNSW
