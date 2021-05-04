2GB
Taking America out of America has silver lining for fans

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
America (band)Gerry Beckley
Article image for Taking America out of America has silver lining for fans

Fans of singer-songwriter Gerry Beckley can expect more solo work, after a year spent writing and recording in his first ever Australian studio.

The founding member of rock band America told Deborah Knight he’s “not really missing” touring.

“I had done it for 50 straight years: 100 shows a year is 200 days of travel … since I was 17.

“I wasn’t waiting for the 51st year.”

 

Mr Beckley isn’t retiring from the stage just yet however, foreshadowing the return of a postponed America tour in the US.

“It’s exhausting, and … over the last few years, the travel has become harder and harder as you age out a bit.

“But the shows seem to get more and more rewarding.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
LifestyleMusic
