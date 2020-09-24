‘Take it seriously’: Campbelltown put on alert after COVID-19 case identified

The NSW Health Minister is urging Campbelltown residents to be on alert for symptoms after a case was identified in the area late last night.

A man in his 50s is now in intensive care after contracting the virus. NSW Health has not yet traced the origin of his infection.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Jim Wilson two other residents of the property have since tested negative, while some care workers are awaiting results.

“The message from me to all residents of Campbelltown is if you have any symptoms whatsoever of a flu-like illness, take it seriously, get along and get tested as soon as possible.

“We’ve known for quite a while south western Sydney and western Sydney have had issues.”

Though the man has had movement in the community, Mr Hazzard said NSW Health “don’t have any major concerns about where he may have been, because he was only there for very brief periods”.

Image: Nine News