‘Take him to court!’: Ben Fordham slams ‘China’s lapdog’ Mark McGowan

6 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Mark McGowan
Ben Fordham has slammed the WA Premier Mark McGowan, accusing him of favouring China.

The Perth Theatre Trust (PTT), run by the Labor government, refused the Australian Christian Lobby to hold an event at the Albany Entertainment Centre.

PTT policy states that it will not enter into a hire agreement with an organisation with politically motivated objectives.

Performance groups who support Taiwan or Tibet have also been knocked back.

“His latest stunt comes straight from the Communist Party playbook,” Ben said.

“Let’s call it for what it is, Mark McGowan is a lapdog to China … the Christian Lobby should be taking him to court!”

Image: Getty/Matt Jelonek 

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
