2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sympathies extended to Molan family amid Senator’s cancer diagnosis

3 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
Erin MolanSenator Jim Molan
Article image for Sympathies extended to Molan family amid Senator’s cancer diagnosis

Senator Jim Molan has confirmed he will take leave from the Senate after being diagnosed with an “aggressive form of cancer”.

In a statement shared on social media, the Senator assured the public his office will remain operational while he seeks treatment, and “my commitment to serving you, the people of NSW and Australia, has not wavered”.

The Continuous Call Team’s Mark Levy offered best wishes to Senator Molan and his family, including “dear friend” and former CCT colleague Erin Molan.

“Jim, if you are listening, our thoughts are with you mate.

“You’re a fighter, and I’m sure you’ll get through this latest battle.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Continuous Call Team
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873