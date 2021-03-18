2GB
Sydneysiders warned to stay home as wild weather batters the state

6 hours ago
David ElliottMid North CoastPort StephensRyan Palmer
Article image for Sydneysiders warned to stay home as wild weather batters the state

Sydneysiders are being warned to cancel any travel plans for this weekend as the state prepares for wild weather.

More than 120mm of rain is expected to fall in Sydney over the weekend while the Mid North Coast battles with flash flooding.

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott told Ben Fordham there were 400 requests for assistance to the SES overnight.

“What is making me absolutely putrid at the moment is the fact that we had four flood rescues overnight, 11 over the course of this particular operation.

“If anyone thinks that’s acceptable behaviour, think again.

“You wouldn’t walk into a bushfire so why anybody would drive through floodwaters … is beyond me.

“This is not going to be the weekend to take risks.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Bray St in Coffs Harbour

NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin told Ray Hadley there’s “a lot more to come”.

“There’s something like 26 catchments that now have flood watches issued for them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer told Ben Fordham he hasn’t ever seen so much rain.

“We’ve seen roads washed away … landslides that have come down very quickly.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed for the weekend but we’re certainly prepared.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: File image

