Sydneysiders first to be fined for ignoring new health rules

A 65-year-old woman and a Sydney massage parlour are the first to be issued fines under new public health laws brought in to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The business on Sussex Street was caught still operating despite an order issued by the federal government that all non-essential services shut.

The owner was fined $5000 and her staff $1000 each.

Last weekend the 65-year-old Lake Macquarie woman returned from Bali but ignored the required 14-day quarantine period.

She was issued with a warning on Monday but still left her home and was later fined $1000.

“No one is above the law,” Police Minister David Elliot said.