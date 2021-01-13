2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sydney’s ‘seahorse hotels’ prepare for new arrivals

3 hours ago
Joe Hildebrand
aquariumconservationendangered speciesMitchell Brennanseahorse
Article image for Sydney’s ‘seahorse hotels’ prepare for new arrivals

An endangered seahorse species has been given a boost thanks to Sydney’s conservationist breeding program.

100 newborn baby White’s seahorses have just been born at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium.

The aquarium’s seahorse expert Mitchell Brennan told Joe Hildebrand to compensate for habitat loss, the aquarium has set up “seahorse hotels”, which the babies will eventually move into.

“We currently have nine in Sydney Harbour that our babies were released onto last year, and we aim to have more coming along in the future.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Joe Hildebrand
EnvironmentNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873