Sydney’s ‘seahorse hotels’ prepare for new arrivals

An endangered seahorse species has been given a boost thanks to Sydney’s conservationist breeding program.

100 newborn baby White’s seahorses have just been born at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium.

The aquarium’s seahorse expert Mitchell Brennan told Joe Hildebrand to compensate for habitat loss, the aquarium has set up “seahorse hotels”, which the babies will eventually move into.

“We currently have nine in Sydney Harbour that our babies were released onto last year, and we aim to have more coming along in the future.”

