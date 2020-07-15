Sydney’s futuristic ‘third city’ set to recover the NSW economy

The NSW government’s vision for a science and technology hub in Western Sydney is one step closer to reality, with the CSIRO confirmed as a future tenant.

Construction of the CSIRO’s new state-of-the-art facility in the heart of the ‘Aerotropolis’, centred around the Western Sydney International Airport and Metro rail expansion, is set to begin in 2023.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres told Jim Wilson the 11,000 hectare ‘parkland city’ will rival Parramatta and the Sydney CBD.

“That’s a huge chunk of land, and what we’re doing is turning that into Sydney’s third city.

“That third city centre is really going to be an important way in which we recover the NSW economy from the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s where a lot of new jobs are going to be generated, and those jobs are going to be future-orientated.”

