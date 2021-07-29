2GB
Sydney’s aged care facilities prove vaccination works

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Sydney’s aged care facilities prove vaccination works

A low number of aged care infections due to immunisation is being celebrated as a glimmer of hope in Sydney’s lockdown.

Last year, 547 aged care residents were infected with COVID and 73 died in Victoria alone.

This year, despite a more virulent strain present in the 2,810-case Sydney outbreak, only six residents have caught the virus.

HammondCare CEO Mike Baird told Deborah Knight the numbers send a clear message to the community.

“The science is in, Deb, it shows that if you’re vaccinated, the impact and the severity … is so much less.

“It’s a good message on how important it is, not just for our elderly but for the whole population.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

