‘Sydney’s a dead port’: Farmer urges wharfies to abandon ‘go slow’

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Roger Fletcher

Farmers are struggling to export goods as wharfies in Port Botany are working under a ‘go slow’, demanding pay rises.

Farmer Roger Fletcher told Ben Fordham they have containers held up in Dubbo because there are no ships coming into Sydney.

“Some shipping companies say ‘oh no, Sydney’s a dead port’.

“We supply customers in about 80 countries around the world and they’re all affected. They’re my customers.”

He told Ben the situation needs to be resolved.

“I’m not willing to give up.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
NSW
