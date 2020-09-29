‘Sydney’s a dead port’: Farmer urges wharfies to abandon ‘go slow’

Farmers are struggling to export goods as wharfies in Port Botany are working under a ‘go slow’, demanding pay rises.

Farmer Roger Fletcher told Ben Fordham they have containers held up in Dubbo because there are no ships coming into Sydney.

“Some shipping companies say ‘oh no, Sydney’s a dead port’.

“We supply customers in about 80 countries around the world and they’re all affected. They’re my customers.”

He told Ben the situation needs to be resolved.

“I’m not willing to give up.”

Image: Nine News