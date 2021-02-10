2GB
Sydney suburbs kick-off use of hospitality vouchers

6 hours ago
Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has announced the launch of hospitality vouchers, to help encourage people to visit venues hit by the pandemic.

The Dine and Discover vouchers, of which NSW residents over 18 will receive four worth $25 each, will be trialled in Broken Hill and The Rocks in Sydney from today.

Phase two will include the Bega Valley and the northern beaches, scheduled to begin February 22.

Mr Perrottet told Ben Fordham it will be rolled out to the rest of the state shortly after.

“This is not just a cash handout, this is to hep those areas that have particularly struggled throughout the pandemic.”

