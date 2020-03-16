2GB
Sydney suburb closes down streets to let children play

A suburb in Sydney’s east is shutting down streets to provide children with a safe place to play.

Waverley Council Mayor Paula Masselos has launched a six-month trial to close four streets on Sunday afternoons.

The closed streets allow for children to play outside and the initiative has received a huge amount of support from residents applying to have their own streets included in the shutdown.

The Mayor tells Deborah Knight that some residents have requested their street be closed on Saturday afternoons or weekdays after school.

“It’s about not only reclaiming the streets, but the streets are also really important to build connections with communities.”

North Sydney Councillor Mary Ann Beregi tells Deb they will put forward a motion to trial it in their area.

“I was overwhelmed by people calling saying, ‘can we do this here?’”

Image: Getty/Jodie Griggs

