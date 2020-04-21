Sydney spitters charged with assaulting a nurse and bus driver

A man and woman will face court today on assault charges, accused of spitting on frontline workers in separate incidents in Sydney.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly spitting on a bus driver when he asked her to stop smoking on his bus.

Elsewhere, a 41-year-old man was found unconscious by police at a home in Newtown and taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, where he allegedly attacked staff.

While at the hospital, the man punched one security officer in the face and bit a second on the forearm; he then spat blood and saliva into the face of a female nurse, police were told.

“Whatever you do to this bastard wouldn’t be enough,” Ray Hadley commented.

“I hope they send him downstairs to the cells, that’s a good place for him.”

Image: Getty