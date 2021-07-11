2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sydney schools told to prepare for month of remote learning

8 hours ago
RAY HADLEY EXCLUSIVE
NSW Department of Education
Article image for Sydney schools told to prepare for month of remote learning

Ray Hadley has revealed the NSW Department of Education has been told to prepare for at least an extra month of remote learning.

The Ray Hadley Morning Show has received information meetings were held over the weekend between the state government and the NSW Department of Education.

Schools were reportedly instructed to plan for at least one month of remote learning.

Greater Sydney’s lockdown is scheduled to end on Friday but the Premier has conceded that is highly unlikely.

Press PLAY below to hear Ray break the news

 

Image: Getty

RAY HADLEY EXCLUSIVE
EducationNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873