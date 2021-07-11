Sydney schools told to prepare for month of remote learning

Ray Hadley has revealed the NSW Department of Education has been told to prepare for at least an extra month of remote learning.

The Ray Hadley Morning Show has received information meetings were held over the weekend between the state government and the NSW Department of Education.

Schools were reportedly instructed to plan for at least one month of remote learning.

Greater Sydney’s lockdown is scheduled to end on Friday but the Premier has conceded that is highly unlikely.

