Sydney parents furious after students forced onto public buses

Northern beaches parents are furious after hundreds of school students’ bus routes were thrown into turmoil.

Public bus routes have been changed in areas such as Avalon, Warriewood, Seaforth, Cromer, Collaroy, Narraweena and Balgowlah Heights.

The NSW government says they’ve added 2,000 weekly bus services where dedicated school services have been withdrawn.

Transport for NSW says additional buses will be on standby to assist students returning to school. (Full statement below)

Ben Fordham has spoken to a number of northern beaches residents who say they’ve been blindsided by the change.

“Most of the kids are going to need to change the bus at least once, some two or three times,” Kate said.

“There were dedicated school buses which have now been replaced with public buses.”

Full statement from Transport for NSW spokesperson: “In response to feedback from customers about changes to school routes, Transport for NSW will deploy customer service staff to key locations on the Northern Beaches to assist students returning to school. “Additional buses will also be on standby to assist. “Transport for NSW apologises for the confusion and concern caused to parents and children as a result of changes to school routes.”

