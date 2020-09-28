2GB
Sydney residents fighting against ‘risky’ cycleway

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Glebe

Sydneysiders are lobbying to remove a dedicated cycleway endangering cyclists and inconveniencing residents.

Within a week, two cyclists were hit on the Bridge Road cycleway in Glebe and an independent safety assessment has identified 26 risk areas.

Resident Di Anstey is leading a campaign to have the cycleway removed and told Ben Fordham something must be done.

“All parking on Bridge Road has been removed.

“A resident approached council a week or so ago and asked how they could get some furniture delivered to their house and they were told, ‘There’s a permit for that but the permit will be $1750 and you need to pay for traffic control’. How is that fair?!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Sydney Morning Herald/Rhett Wyman

