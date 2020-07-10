Sydney pub forced to close over possible link to coronavirus cases
New South Wales has recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, with 13 of them in hotel quarantine.
Two new cases have recently been confirmed and are yet to be added to the figures.
One is a man in his 20’s who drove his caravan from Victoria into New South Wales.
The second case is a Sutherland Shire man who attended the Crossroads Hotel in Casula last Saturday.
Earlier in the week a 30-year-old woman, who attended the venue on the same night, also tested positive to COVID-19.
The pub has been ordered to close while authorities investigate if it is the source of the two infections.
