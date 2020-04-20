Sydney principal calls out ‘blurred’ mixed messages for schools

A leading Sydney Principal says the messaging around which students should be at school has been “blurred at best”.

Face-to-face teaching is expected to resume on the 11th of May under a roster system that could see pupils in the classroom one day a week.

The principal of SCEGGS Darlinghurst for 24 years, Jenny Allum, has told Alan Jones there are too many mixed messages from government.

“For example, schools are safe places for kids to play but then say playgrounds in parks you’re not allowed to use.

“The rules have got to be the same and you’ve got to make those really clear for schools.

“You can’t have some politicians saying one thing to you and some politicians saying something else.”

