Sydney pharmacy staff self-isolating after dining at Thai Rock restaurant
18 pharmacy staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital have been ordered to self-isolate after dining at a Thai Rock restaurant.
The group dined at the Thai Rock restaurant in Potts Point, where at least one staff member has been diagnosed with COVID-19, on the night of Friday July 17.
NSW Health yesterday issued a directive for anyone who visited the restaurant for more than 2 hours between July 15 and July 25 to be tested and self-isolate for 14 days.
The isolation order is understood to affect all but one of the hospital’s pharmacy staff.
Image: Google Maps