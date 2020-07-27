2GB
Sydney pharmacy staff self-isolating after dining at Thai Rock restaurant

6 hours ago
First with Jim Wilson
coronavirusSt Vincent's Private HospitalThai Rock

18 pharmacy staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital have been ordered to self-isolate after dining at a Thai Rock restaurant.

The group dined at the Thai Rock restaurant in Potts Point, where at least one staff member has been diagnosed with COVID-19, on the night of Friday July 17.

NSW Health yesterday issued a directive for anyone who visited the restaurant for more than 2 hours between July 15 and July 25 to be tested and self-isolate for 14 days.

The isolation order is understood to affect all but one of the hospital’s pharmacy staff.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Google Maps

First with Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
