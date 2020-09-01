2GB
Sydney pet detective shares her secrets with Ben Fordham

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Ben Fordham was fascinated to learn of the job of a Sydney pet detective, who employs a range of tactics to track down stolen or missing pets. 

Pet detective Anne-Marie, from Arthur and Co Pet Concierge, played a role in the heartwarming reunion of Jake the Jack Russell, who was returned to his owner after a huge social media campaign.

She told Ben they use a range of different tactics to track down pets on the run.

“It varies depending on each case, we tailor our approach and certain strategies depending on the profiling of each case,” she said.

“When it’s a stolen pet, we adopt a missing person’s methodology. We work with a lot of ex-police and private investigators.

“When it’s a missing pet, then community awareness is key.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

❤️🙏❤️🙏 We are THRILLED to report that Jake is “pretty good” despite his ordeal. Here is a pic of him home safe. “Thank…

Posted by Arthur & Co. Pet Concierge on Sunday, August 30, 2020

 

Image: Anne-Marie on Nine News

