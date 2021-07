Ben Fordham is slamming a “bizarre” comment made by the boss of a nursing home where residents have caught COVID-19.

Five residents of Summit Care at Baulkham Hills have tested positive to the virus from unvaccinated workers.

CEO Michelle Sloane has deemed the workers “admirable”.

“A very strange comment to make when five residents are now in hospital,” Ben said.

Image: Nine News