Sydney Muslims prepare to celebrate Eid ‘physically distant but socially connected’

For the second year in a row, Sydney’s Muslim community will be celebrating one of their holiest festivals under COVID-19 restrictions.

Eid al-Adha, a week-long festival beginning yesterday and ending on Friday, usually features large family gatherings.

While last year restrictions had eased enough to allow groups of up to 20, this year Muslims will be locked down in their own households.

Lakemba MP Jihad Dib told Deborah Knight this is his first Eid without seeing his mother and father in-person, and encouraged others to adopt virtual ways of feasting together.

“Eid is still always going to be special, it’s just that it will be different.

“We might be physically distant, but that doesn’t mean that we have to be socially disconnected.

“We’re asking people to sacrifice this really important time with family for the greater good.”

Image: Getty