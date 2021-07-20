2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sydney Muslims prepare to celebrate Eid ‘physically distant but socially connected’

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
EidIslamJihad Dib
Article image for Sydney Muslims prepare to celebrate Eid ‘physically distant but socially connected’

For the second year in a row, Sydney’s Muslim community will be celebrating one of their holiest festivals under COVID-19 restrictions.

Eid al-Adha, a week-long festival beginning yesterday and ending on Friday, usually features large family gatherings.

While last year restrictions had eased enough to allow groups of up to 20, this year Muslims will be locked down in their own households.

Lakemba MP Jihad Dib told Deborah Knight this is his first Eid without seeing his mother and father in-person, and encouraged others to adopt virtual ways of feasting together.

“Eid is still always going to be special, it’s just that it will be different.

“We might be physically distant, but that doesn’t mean that we have to be socially disconnected.

“We’re asking people to sacrifice this really important time with family for the greater good.”

Press PLAY below to hear Mr Dib’s message to his community

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873