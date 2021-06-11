Sydney mayor admits councillor corruption crackdown ‘long overdue’

A Sydney mayor has welcomed the launch of an independent review into how complaints against councillors are handled.

Cumberland City Council Mayor Steve Christou told Jim Wilson such a review is “long overdue”, but said such scrutiny should also be extended to NSW MPs.

“Why are they not held to the same account as what councillors should be?”

The current complaints process, he said, desperately needs to be “streamlined”.

“In my opinion, the code of conduct system itself needs to be completely overhauled.”

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock told Jim state MPs are already held to a very high standard.

This review, she explained, is taking place because complaints about councils were taking up to two years to be investigated with minimal repercussions.

“It’s time to investigate.

“I don’t want it to go on forever, because I want this whole code of conduct reformed.

“I’d like to see it happen before the next [council] election.”

Image: Getty