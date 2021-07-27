Sydney lockdown: Month-long extension announced

The NSW Premier has announced a four-week extension to current stay-at-home orders today.

The state recorded its highest case numbers of the current outbreak, with 177 testing positive.

Construction is expected to return, however, those from hotspot LGAs in western Sydney will not be allowed on a building site.

Singles bubbles are also on the cards.

Nine News Political Correspondent Chris O’Keefe told Ben Fordham Year 12 students could return with daily rapid testing.

“Nurses or some sort of health care professional in at schools, testing the kids.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Various communities affected by the lockdown have reacted to the expected announcements.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty