2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sydney house fires a stark warning of lightning danger

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Building FireFire and Rescue NSWLightningWeather
Article image for Sydney house fires a stark warning of lightning danger

Fire and Rescue NSW have responded to three separate residential fires in Western Sydney this morning ignited by lightning.

Fires at homes in Seven Hills and Kings Park, and at Cumberland Hospital were swiftly brought under control by firefighters.

FRNSW Inspector Kernin Lambert told Deborah Knight lightning bolts are three times hotter than the sun’s surface at 20,000 degrees Celsius.

He warned that fires caused by lightning might not even be noticeable to occupants, so anyone who suspects their home has been struck should call 000 immediately.

“Although the actual damage itself was minimal, the potential for these houses being lost was quite considerable.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873