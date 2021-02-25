Sydney house fires a stark warning of lightning danger

Fire and Rescue NSW have responded to three separate residential fires in Western Sydney this morning ignited by lightning.

Fires at homes in Seven Hills and Kings Park, and at Cumberland Hospital were swiftly brought under control by firefighters.

FRNSW Inspector Kernin Lambert told Deborah Knight lightning bolts are three times hotter than the sun’s surface at 20,000 degrees Celsius.

He warned that fires caused by lightning might not even be noticeable to occupants, so anyone who suspects their home has been struck should call 000 immediately.

“Although the actual damage itself was minimal, the potential for these houses being lost was quite considerable.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty