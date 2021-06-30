2GB
Sydney hospital wards in lockdown after student nurse tests positive to COVID-19

7 hours ago
2GB News
A student nurse who worked at two Sydney hospitals is among cases of COVID-19 to be reported tomorrow.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant announced the nurse attended wards including a rehabilitation ward at Fairfield Hospital, and a cardiology ward and abdominal surgery ward at Royal North Shore.

Health authorities are very concerned about the case due to the additional vulnerability of healthcare settings.

Patients, co-workers and discharged patients have so far tested negative, however the case was identified only late last night.

“It’s much to early to tell whether we’ll have any transmission.”

The wards have been locked down and are not admitting new patients while testing, tracing and deep cleaning are underway.

The student nurse’s vaccination status is still unknown, however Dr Chant is “not aware she was vaccinated”.

Her source of infection is also unknown, however a household member has also tested positive.

 

