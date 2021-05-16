Sydney GPs with no COVID jabs as Aussies told to book an appointment

Sydney GPs are facing a lack of COVID-19 vaccine supply as they are brought to the forefront of the rollout.

Bondi Junction GP Theo Aroney told Ben Fordham COVID-19 vaccine doses haven’t arrived.

Anyone over the age of 50 is now able to get vaccinated against COVID at their GP.

Dr Aroney told Ben Fordham they’ve been told they will receive their allocated supply later in the week.

“I feel it’s disadvantaging our patients.”

