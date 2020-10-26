Sydney gang war fears prompt police to issue public bans

Police have issued gang members with orders banning them from some public places amid fears of a violent gang war in Sydney’s south-west.

A major police operation is underway after the shooting death of gangland figure Mejid Hamzy, brother of notorious criminal Bassam Hamzy.

Police are now bracing for a bloody gangland war between two Sydney families.

22 members and associates of the rival families have been issued with Public Safety Orders.

Detective Superintendent Rob Critchlow told Ben Fordham they will do everything they can to put a stop to the violence.

“We’ve got people dying in the streets and it’s got the stop. We’re sick of this behaviour.

“We’re going to pressure them in their homes, in the streets, in their cars, until they get the point that living the lawful life is much easier.”

