Sydney councillor blasts Clover Moore over failure to plan ahead

City of Sydney Council is debating a proposal tonight to halve Moore Park Golf Course from 18 holes to 9, in a bid to create more green space.

There are concerns Lord Mayor Clover Moore’s plan would render surrounding parkland in the eastern suburbs vulnerable to commercial use.

Councillor Christine Forster is the council’s longest enduring voice of opposite to the proposal, and told Luke Grant it’s a result of inadequate forethought.

“What greater asset can a global city have than to have a[n] … affordable, accessible championship golf course close to the CBD, that tourists and locals can lose alike?

“Council should be providing adequate green open space for those residents, and not taking land … that is already being used by the public … because it hasn’t adequately planned.”

Image: Moore Park Golf Club