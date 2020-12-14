2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sydney councillor blasts Clover Moore over failure to plan ahead

5 hours ago
Luke Grant
Christine ForsterCity of SydneyClover MooreMoore Park
Article image for Sydney councillor blasts Clover Moore over failure to plan ahead

City of Sydney Council is debating a proposal tonight to halve Moore Park Golf Course from 18 holes to 9, in a bid to create more green space.

There are concerns Lord Mayor Clover Moore’s plan would render surrounding parkland in the eastern suburbs vulnerable to commercial use.

Councillor Christine Forster is the council’s longest enduring voice of opposite to the proposal, and told Luke Grant it’s a result of inadequate forethought.

“What greater asset can a global city have than to have a[n] … affordable, accessible championship golf course close to the CBD, that tourists and locals can lose alike?

“Council should be providing adequate green open space for those residents, and not taking land … that is already being used by the public … because it hasn’t adequately planned.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Moore Park Golf Club

Luke Grant
GolfLocalNewsNSWSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873