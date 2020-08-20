2GB
Sydney council to spy on residents as part of new crackdown

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
A Sydney council is going to extreme lengths to catch out dodgy recyclers.

Canterbury-Bankstown Council will fit out garbage trucks with artificial intelligence technology.

The cameras will inform the drivers if rubbish is mixed in with recycling, which could lead to the bins being rejected or removed.

Cumberland City Council Mayor Steve Christou told Ben Fordham this is an invasion of privacy.

“This is Australia, not a communist dictatorship.”

