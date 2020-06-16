Sydney council considers making Captain Cook logo more inclusive
A Sydney Council is considering changing its logo, which features Captain Cook, to make it more inclusive.
Mosaic artist Tim Cole has modified the image to include a young Indigenous girl in recognition of Dharawal culture.
Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce told Ben Fordham they will seek community consultation before changing the logo.
“It sounds like a great idea and it looks beautiful.
“It’s something that we need to bring the community along with us.”
Ben Fordham says he thinks it’s a great idea.
“Personally, I’d like to see more of this, where we can update things as opposed to tearing things down.”
