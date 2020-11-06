2GB
Sydney cocktail bar named among the world’s best – again

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Sydney’s Maybe Sammy bar at The Rocks has been honoured as the number one bar in Australasia for the second year running, and among the best in the world.

Maybe Sammy only narrowly missed out on being named in the top ten bars of the world by William Reed Business media, coming in at number 11 on the 2020 list of the world’s 50 best bars.

Co-owner Vince Lombardo told Deborah Knight he’s proud of the staff who won them the honour.

“Everyone who works there are real hospo people; they take pleasure in making sure everyone that comes in enjoys their time.

“They live and breath it.”

Image: Getty

