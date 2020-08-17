Sydney bus drivers ‘at wits’ end’ threaten 48-hour strike over mandatory masks

More than 2000 bus drivers are expected to walk off the job for 48 hours if immediate action isn’t taken to make masks mandatory on public transport.

The strike would impact State Transit Authority bus regions 7 (north western suburbs), region 8 (northern beaches) and region 9 (eastern suburbs).

NSW Rail, Tram and Bus Union division secretary David Babineau told Ben Fordham they have a meeting with Transport Minister Andrew Constance today, but if their demands aren’t met the strike will go ahead.

“We’re looking at Monday and Tuesday of next week.

“It’s going to be a nightmare for everybody, unfortunately. But we’re in a situation where we have tried everything and we’re at our wits’ end.”

Image: Getty