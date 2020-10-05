Sydney beaches nearing capacity: Where you can go for fun in the sun

Councils across Sydney have issued capacity warnings to would-be beachgoers as crowds flock to the ocean.

Earlier, Waverley lifeguard manager Matt du Plessis told Jim Wilson Bondi Beach has reached 70 per cent capacity, but remains open to the public.

“If you’re coming down, try and limit your time down at the beach, and continue to distance yourselves.”

Waverley Council say capacity at Bondi is “now looking ok again”.

The Wattamolla and Garie beach precincts have reopened in the Royal National Park.

Woollahra Council reports Kutti Beach and Parsley Bay are near capacity, while Camp Cove Beach is at capacity and is shut.

Many Randwick City Council beaches are nearing capacity.

Sutherland Shire Council reports all beaches at Cronulla are nearing capacity, and carparks are now full. North Cronulla has put up signs and is stopping people from coming on to the sand.

All Northern Beaches locations are open, including Manly.

Image: Nine News